Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I’m on Gogo In-Flight Wireless with 5% battery left, so you don’t get an intro blurb today. Have a nice weekend!
Prophecy claims the world will end on Sept. 23 https://t.co/g5fC7YXr5C pic.twitter.com/sQCmLbeTv0
— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 18, 2017
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|cokeparty
|Score:24 | Sep 16th
|
It’s bad when Juggalos are more organized than the Democratic Party.
|Posted in: Juggalos March On Washington To Protest FBI’s Gang Designation
|#9
|cokeparty
|Score:25 | Sep 20th
|
Pray for him.
|Posted in: No One Buys Records Anymore So Liam Gallagher Has To Make His Own Tea
|#8
|cokeparty
|Score:25 | Sep 20th
|
I’m totally against the rising tide of meh in regards to MVOTC. That album is fantastic. Pushed this band past the defensive distance of rich kid posturing to reveal an actual soul underneath the sweaters. We’re not going to do this. I’m invoking my once a year hive mind directive as a member of this community.
|Posted in: Ezra Koenig Shares Update On New Vampire Weekend Album
|#7
|
|Cody Morris
|Score:26 | Sep 21st
|
your your your i know i know i knowwww
|Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”
|#6
|Stereogum Content Judge
|Score:27 | Sep 19th
|
Overruled.
|Posted in: Rebecca Black’s “Wasted Youth” Sounds An Awful Lot Like The Julia Michaels Song She Covered A Few Months Ago
|#5
|dipshitposter
|Score:27 | Sep 18th
|
new mbv and wrens in 2018, as well as dear tommy and the next avalanches album
|Posted in: New My Bloody Valentine Album Could Be Coming In 2018
|#4
|
|Matt Thurston
|Score:30 | Sep 21st
|
There’s something very meta about Manson blaming Columbine for his problems.
|Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”
|#3
|raptor jesus
|Score:30 | Sep 21st
|
Looks like a misquote to me.
Specifying the “Columbine era” versus the actual shooting is a slight but important distinction.
Honestly my first reaction was that 9/11 probably had a more profound effect on his shtick. When Americans realized there was something real to fear, sort of diminishes the importance of a naked man in colored contacts yelling into a microphone. Same goes for nu-metal.
|Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”
|#2
|FacePeppler
|Score:31 | Sep 18th
|
Yes. For instance, I bought Lemonade on vinyl because I only liked side A of that Zex record
|Posted in: Beyoncé’s Lemonade Vinyl Accidentally Pressed With Canadian Punk Band’s Album
|#1
|dansolo
|Score:47 | Sep 21st
|
IDK I recall that he acquitted himself well on interviews during that time period and it was kind of a meme that he’s ‘articulate’ and ‘thoughtful’ and who knew
But I do think as a culture maybe we learned that giving unlimited time and attention to indulging the resentful fantasies of angry/alienated white men was not a good idea? *looks at newspaper* Oooooh my bad we did not learn that lesson at all
|Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|arsetothat
|Score:-7 | Sep 20th
|
All of these anti-police news outlets are really jumping to conclusions, if not completely misinterpreting Cardi’s tweet. Cardi said the cop put her “on a choke hole” and I, personally, take her words at face value. If the cop actually did put her “in a choke hold” wouldn’t she have said that?
|Posted in: Cardi B Says NYPD Officer Put Her In A Chokehold
|#4
|YouBeautifulBastard
|Score:-7 | Sep 20th
|
Anyone who downvoted this isn’t very bright.
|Posted in: Cardi B Says NYPD Officer Put Her In A Chokehold
|#3
|moonjock
|Score:-7 | Sep 19th
|
Same its just something about it. Or cause it has run taxi cab and diplomats son in the same 20 minutes.
People seem to forget step is just taxi cab but worse
|Posted in: Ezra Koenig Shares Update On New Vampire Weekend Album
|#2
|Cobra Verde
|Score:-7 | Sep 19th
|
Why are you evening giving space and any press to Rebecca Black? It’s bad enough we’ve had to get used to the all to frequent coverage of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in a place that used to concern itself more with indie rock and just other… I don’t know… underground musical tastes?. And i get it, you want the clicks for ad revenue, you want to diversify… but seriously why are you posting about Rebecca Black? Even if it’s to shame her. “Friday” was how many years ago? Does anyone who comes here really need to be informed she may have ripped off another pop stars song? At least just save this crap for the weekly Pop column.
|Posted in: Rebecca Black’s “Wasted Youth” Sounds An Awful Lot Like The Julia Michaels Song She Covered A Few Months Ago
|#1
|theyachtmaster
|Score:-8 | Sep 21st
|
What I got from this is that Columbine is actually good, now.
|Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|emanstevenson
|Score:16 | Sep 20th
|
I had no idea how opinionated he was about stuff.
|Posted in: No One Buys Records Anymore So Liam Gallagher Has To Make His Own Tea