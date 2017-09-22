Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Why are you evening giving space and any press to Rebecca Black? It’s bad enough we’ve had to get used to the all to frequent coverage of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in a place that used to concern itself more with indie rock and just other… I don’t know… underground musical tastes?. And i get it, you want the clicks for ad revenue, you want to diversify… but seriously why are you posting about Rebecca Black? Even if it’s to shame her. “Friday” was how many years ago? Does anyone who comes here really need to be informed she may have ripped off another pop stars song? At least just save this crap for the weekly Pop column.