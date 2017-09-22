Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up, Dude

I’m on Gogo In-Flight Wireless with 5% battery left, so you don’t get an intro blurb today. Have a nice weekend!

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  cokeparty
Score:24 | Sep 16th

It’s bad when Juggalos are more organized than the Democratic Party.
Posted in: Juggalos March On Washington To Protest FBI’s Gang Designation
#9  cokeparty
Score:25 | Sep 20th

Pray for him.
Posted in: No One Buys Records Anymore So Liam Gallagher Has To Make His Own Tea
#8  cokeparty
Score:25 | Sep 20th

I’m totally against the rising tide of meh in regards to MVOTC. That album is fantastic. Pushed this band past the defensive distance of rich kid posturing to reveal an actual soul underneath the sweaters. We’re not going to do this. I’m invoking my once a year hive mind directive as a member of this community.

Posted in: Ezra Koenig Shares Update On New Vampire Weekend Album
#7 

Cody Morris
Score:26 | Sep 21st

your your your i know i know i knowwww
Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”
#6  Stereogum Content Judge
Score:27 | Sep 19th

Overruled.
Posted in: Rebecca Black’s “Wasted Youth” Sounds An Awful Lot Like The Julia Michaels Song She Covered A Few Months Ago
#5  dipshitposter
Score:27 | Sep 18th

new mbv and wrens in 2018, as well as dear tommy and the next avalanches album
Posted in: New My Bloody Valentine Album Could Be Coming In 2018
#4 

Matt Thurston
Score:30 | Sep 21st

There’s something very meta about Manson blaming Columbine for his problems.
Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”
#3  raptor jesus
Score:30 | Sep 21st

Looks like a misquote to me.

Specifying the “Columbine era” versus the actual shooting is a slight but important distinction.

Honestly my first reaction was that 9/11 probably had a more profound effect on his shtick. When Americans realized there was something real to fear, sort of diminishes the importance of a naked man in colored contacts yelling into a microphone. Same goes for nu-metal.
Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”
#2  FacePeppler
Score:31 | Sep 18th

Yes. For instance, I bought Lemonade on vinyl because I only liked side A of that Zex record
Posted in: Beyoncé’s Lemonade Vinyl Accidentally Pressed With Canadian Punk Band’s Album
#1  dansolo
Score:47 | Sep 21st

IDK I recall that he acquitted himself well on interviews during that time period and it was kind of a meme that he’s ‘articulate’ and ‘thoughtful’ and who knew

But I do think as a culture maybe we learned that giving unlimited time and attention to indulging the resentful fantasies of angry/alienated white men was not a good idea? *looks at newspaper* Oooooh my bad we did not learn that lesson at all
Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  arsetothat
Score:-7 | Sep 20th

All of these anti-police news outlets are really jumping to conclusions, if not completely misinterpreting Cardi’s tweet. Cardi said the cop put her “on a choke hole” and I, personally, take her words at face value. If the cop actually did put her “in a choke hold” wouldn’t she have said that?
Posted in: Cardi B Says NYPD Officer Put Her In A Chokehold
#4  YouBeautifulBastard
Score:-7 | Sep 20th

Anyone who downvoted this isn’t very bright.
Posted in: Cardi B Says NYPD Officer Put Her In A Chokehold
#3  moonjock
Score:-7 | Sep 19th

Same its just something about it. Or cause it has run taxi cab and diplomats son in the same 20 minutes.

People seem to forget step is just taxi cab but worse
Posted in: Ezra Koenig Shares Update On New Vampire Weekend Album
#2  Cobra Verde
Score:-7 | Sep 19th

Why are you evening giving space and any press to Rebecca Black? It’s bad enough we’ve had to get used to the all to frequent coverage of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in a place that used to concern itself more with indie rock and just other… I don’t know… underground musical tastes?. And i get it, you want the clicks for ad revenue, you want to diversify… but seriously why are you posting about Rebecca Black? Even if it’s to shame her. “Friday” was how many years ago? Does anyone who comes here really need to be informed she may have ripped off another pop stars song? At least just save this crap for the weekly Pop column.
Posted in: Rebecca Black’s “Wasted Youth” Sounds An Awful Lot Like The Julia Michaels Song She Covered A Few Months Ago
#1  theyachtmaster
Score:-8 | Sep 21st

What I got from this is that Columbine is actually good, now.

Posted in: Marilyn Manson: “Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career”

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  emanstevenson
Score:16 | Sep 20th

I had no idea how opinionated he was about stuff.
Posted in: No One Buys Records Anymore So Liam Gallagher Has To Make His Own Tea