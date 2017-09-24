Livestream Charlottesville Benefit Concert

In the wake of the tragic violence that occurred at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last month, the Dave Matthews Band, who come from Charlottesville, announced that they were organizing a huge star-studded concert to benefit victims and their families, first responders, and local and nationwide social justice organizations. In addition to a headlining set from hometown heroes the DMB, A Concert For Charlottesville: An Evening Of Music And Unity will feature performances from Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, the Roots, and Cage the Elephant, along with a few special guest stars. It all goes down at the University Of Virginia’s Scott Stadium today, and you can livestream the show below starting at 5:55PM ET.