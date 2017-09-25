Belle & Sebastian – “We Were Beautiful” Video

Belle & Sebastian returned a couple of months ago with “We Were Beautiful,” their first new single since 2015’s Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance. The Glaswegian indie-poppers are still playing coy with any plans for more new music, but now the new song has been given a music video, which finds Stuart Murdoch cruising along and performing with the band in a sun-drenched room while various city dwellers go about their lives. And hey, their drummer made it to the shoot! The caption on director Blair Young’s video reads as follows:

Life experienced at different speeds as the city wakes up over a Saturday morning.

Filmed throughout Glasgow, from Crookston in the south-west, through the City Centre to Easterhouse and Cranhill.

Watch below.