Watch Justin Timberlake Cover Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” At Pilgrimage Festival

Over the weekend, Justin Timberlake played his first full American shows in more than a year. On Saturday, he was a headliner at Franklin, Tennessee’s roots-heavy Pilgrimage Music Festival, and last night, he played at Dave Matthews’ Concert For Charlottesville. Timberlake opened both sets the same way: With a reverent acoustic cover of “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Sam Cooke’s 1964 Civil Rights anthem. Below, check out fan footage of Timberlake’s restrained and pretty cover from Pilgrimage, via Consequence Of Sound.

Timberlake also sang three songs with his buddy Chris Stapleton at Pilgrimage, though not at the Concert For Charlottesville, even though Stapleton was on the bill with him there.