Stream Benjamin Clementine I Tell A Fly

The Ghanian-born, UK-based art-soul singer and pianist Benjamin Clementine won the UK’s Mercury Music Prize in an upset with his 2015 debut At Least For Now, and he showed up on a lot of our radars earlier this year with his powerful appearance on Gorillaz’ “Hallelujah Money.” Later this week, Clementine will release I Tell A Fly, his sophomore album. It’s a sort of concept album about Clementine feeling like an alien wherever he goes, and it veers all over the stylistic map. And right now, you can stream the entire LP at NPR.

I Tell A Fly is out 9/29 on Virgin/EMI.