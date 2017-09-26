Woman Alleges Rape By Crew Backstage After Weeknd Show

Police are investigating two members of the Weeknd’s touring crew after a woman alleged they raped her following the artist’s performance in Columbus last Tuesday. According to TMZ, the Weeknd himself had already left the Schottenstein Center when the alleged assault took place backstage. Wednesday morning the victim filed a police report, which indicates “hands, feet, and teeth” were used as “weapons” in the assault. Unnamed sources say the incident may have been filmed and that the alleged rapists are hired hands who aren’t part of the Weeknd’s inner circle.

The tour management and Live Nation gave a statement to TMZ: “Upon learning of the accusations that two members of our tour staff are facing, we immediately terminated their employment. We are working with the authorities to ensure they have access to any information or assistance they may need.”