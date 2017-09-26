Stream Delicate Steve’s New Surprise EP Cowboy Stories

Eclectic instrumentalist Delicate Steve already released an album called This Is Steve this year, and he’s already back today with a new surprise EP called Cowboy Stories. The four-track set is available through conventional means, but he’s also streaming various tracks through the social media profiles of friends including the Growlers, Mac DeMarco, Dr. Dog, King Tuff, and Devendra Banhart. If finding them all sounds like a lot of work, here’s a Spotify embed with all four songs.

Steve has also unveiled the official video for the EP’s title track. It’s directed by Taylor Bonin and is available to watch below.

Cowboy Stories is out now on ANTI-. Purchase it here.