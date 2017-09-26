Cloud Nothings – “Relief”

Scrappy indie rockers Cloud Nothings released their Life Without Sound album earlier this year, and now they’re back with a new joint that will be included on Taking It To Heart, Volume Two, a new benefit compilation that’s raising money for the Heart And Stroke Foundation. The comp will also feature contributions from people like Matthew Sweet, Spiral Stairs, and Nick Diamonds. As for “Relief,” it’s a murky, bouncy indie-pop joint that Cloud Nothings frontman Dylan Baldi recorded as a demo. Cloud Nothings might be an unstoppable riff-rock machine now, but this song recalls their home-recorded early days. Listen to it below, via Pitchfork.

Baldi says:

I had this demo of a song that I made last summer that was probably just going to sit around forever. [Treeline’s] Ryan [Montemurro] got in touch about the Taking It To Heart compilation, and it seemed like an appropriate spot for the tune. It’s always nice to be able to contribute something to a good cause.

Taking It To Heart, Volume Two is out 10/13 on Treeline.