The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Gram”

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die are following up 2015’s Harmlessness with a new album, Always Foreign, at the end of the week. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far — “Dillon And Her Son” and “Marine Tigers” — and today they’ve shared one last song before the whole thing comes out. It’s called “Gram” and it’s soft and warm-sounding but has a pointed message. As the group’s David Bello explains:

“‘Gram’ explores frustrations we’ve encountered with the U.S. pharmaceutical industry, lack of an accessible government-funded healthcare system, and the deep flaws associated with both elements. […] We believe marijuana helps people and should be a legal and safe choice for those who may benefit from its use, particularly CBD-related applications. Two of us are from WV, and most of us have lived in places where heroin and opiate addiction have been notoriously destructive to the communities and individuals we love,” he says. “The companies who make Oxy, Fentanyl, etc. do not care about human dignity. When economies crumble and safety nets are torn apart, the lower class suffers greatly. We wish only the best for those who have passed on in their attempts at self-care and offer our truest love to those who continue to struggle with the stigmas and side effects that come with the use of corporate and non-corporate pharmaceuticals.

Always Foreign is out 9/29 via Epitaph.