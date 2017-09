The world first learned of former London busker Joe Fox when A$AP Rocky discovered him and featured him prominently on 2015’s At.Long.Last.A$AP. Fox has remained active since then, and today he teams with one of Rocky’s New York rap forebears on a new track. That’d be Nas, who contributed some fresh bars to Fox’s previously released retro soul track “What’s The Word.” Hear it below via Pitchfork.