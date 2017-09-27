The Patient (Robert Schneider & Will Cullen Hart) – “Extension 9″

Apples In Stereo’s Robert Schneider and the Olivia Tremor Control’s Will Cullen Hart, childhood friends and founding fathers of the legendary Elephant 6 Recording Company, have been working and recording together for upwards of two decades. But now their collaborative project has an official name, the Patient, and soon, it’ll have an official release: a split single with Breathers, Schneider’s favorite Atlanta band.

Schneider and Hart’s A-side is the very E6 “Extension 9,” a shaggy, experimental rocker that starts out with spaceship bleeps before blasting off into full psych-pop bliss, pausing about halfway through for thirty seconds of shuffling percussion before resuming its propulsive momentum. Breathers’ B-side, “Colony Of Taste,” is a very different beast: a delightfully hammy synthpop excursion, more ’80s than ’60s but just as weird. Listen to both songs below.

The split is out soon on Chunklet Industries. Pre-order it here.