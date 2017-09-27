Watch Kay Hanley Play Josie And The Pussycats Reunion In LA

The Josie And The Pussycats soundtrack is being reissued on vinyl, and last night there was a special Record Release Show performance and reunion in Los Angeles for the best fictional band to ever grace the silver screen. The actors who played the band were all in attendance — Rachel Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson — as was Letters To Cleo leader Kay Hanley, who sang and helped write the songs on the soundtrack. In addition to a Q&A portion with co-directors and writers Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, Hanley performed some of the Josie And The Pussycats songs live. And in new interview with Billboard, Elfont reveals that Beyoncé, TLC’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Aaliyah all auditioned for the film. “I think it was 2000,” he said. “We read Left Eye twice. She really wanted to play the part. Beyoncé was really quiet and shy. Who knew? It was a comedy and Aaliyah was more serious and thoughtful. We wanted someone who could really play the comedy.” Watch some video and check out some photos from the event below.

One more video for the Josie / @kayhanley fans that couldn't be there ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UMYW8Wo0UK — Kate Leth ✨ (@kateleth) September 27, 2017

