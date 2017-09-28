Watch Lorde Cover Phil Collins In The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Lorde has long been a vocal fan of Phil Collins; there’s a great moment on her episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast where, in attempting to convince Maron that Collins is the best, she sings him a few bars of “Take Me Home.” And now we get to hear that at length. During her recent visit to the BBC’s Live Lounge, Lorde covered Collins’ 1981 synthpop lament “In The Air Tonight.” Watch below.

During her visit to the Live Lounge, Lorde also played a relatively melancholy live-in-studio version of “Green Light,” the first single from her great sophomore album Melodrama. And she gave a typically charming interview and played a game where she heard different Live Lounge covers of her own songs and tried to guess who was singing them. Listen to the whole episode here. You’ll have to skip around, but Lorde’s interview starts around the 1:11:00 mark, the “Green Light” version is at 2:02:00, and “In The Air Tonight” starts at 2:13:10.