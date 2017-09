Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith studied classical guitar and composition at Berklee College Of Music, and she puts those rarefied skills to work by making warped, experimental, personal synthpop. Next week, Smith will release her new LP The Kid, a concept album that tracks a human life from birth to death. We’ve posted the early tracks “An Intention,” “To Follow And Lead,” and “To Feel Your Best.” And right now, you can stream the entire album below, via via NPR.

The Kid is out 10/6 on Western Vinyl.