Broadcast Share “Tunnel View” Demo On Trish Keenan’s Birthday

Today would have been Trish Keenan’s 49th birthday had the Broadcast member not passed away in 2011, and James Cargill has shared an unreleased demo in honor of the occasion. It’s called “Tunnel View,” and it’s unclear exactly where this fits into the band’s chronology, though Cargill has occasionally said that he was working on completing the album they were working on before she died, so it’s possible it could be from that. Either way, it’s a lovely song and tribute and you can listen to it below.

