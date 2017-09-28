Electric Wizard – “See You In Hell” Video

We last heard from UK doom metal legends Electric Wizard when they released their heavier-than-hell 2014 album Time To Die. Since then, they’ve been through some lineup changes, and now they’ve got another album ready to go. The new LP Wizard Bloody Wizard, the band’s ninth, is coming out later this fall, and its first single is a brutally simplistic seven-minute slow-cruncher called “See You In Hell.” In the video, the band plays in front of projections of skulls and flames; it’s explicitly patterned off of old Black Sabbath footage. Check it out below, via Noisey.

Wizard Bloody Wizard is out 11/10 on Spinefarm.