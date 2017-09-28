Cardi B Explains Deleted Tweets Regarding NYPD Officer Allegedly Putting Her In A Chokehold

Last Tuesday, fans were outraged when Cardi B tweeted that she had been put in a chokehold by an NYPD officer following a car accident. “I can’t believe this cop put me in a choke hold just now shit is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job FUCK 12,” she initially said.

Sources told TMZ that the incident took place after another driver hit Cardi’s Bentley SUV at around 6 p.m. near Columbus Circle in NYC. An argument ensued between the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, her cousin — who was driving at the time of the accident — and the other driver before cops arrived.

When they did come, the officer “grabbed her with his arms around her neck and pinned her against the Bentley,” before reportedly leaving the scene, without filing a report or issuing a citation.

The tweets were deleted not long after, but the 24-year-old sat down with Miami’s 99 Jamz a week later on Tuesday (Sep. 26) to explain the situation.

While Cardi had thrown one of her “bloody shoes” at the driver who hit her vehicle, she also didn’t hold her tongue when speaking about the way she was treated by police. “There are two men that are about to square up, but you’re so pussy you won’t even hold back the men, you’re gonna put the female in a chokehold,” she said in the interview.

The Bronx bred rapper said on air that she called boyfriend Offset immediately following the encounter, and he divulged to TMZ on Wednesday that two men fighting are what triggered police involvement. “They ain’t touch the dudes that were fighting, they touched her, so I don’t understand what was going on,” Offset said. “I know you can’t stop the police. The police kill people everyday and get away with it.”

The Atlanta rapper was wrongfully arrested last year in his hometown after police mistakenly brought him in for an unpaid ticket that was later proven in court to be already taken care of. “The hip-hop police? Oh yeah, they’re real, for sure,” Offset expressed of hip-hop artists specifically being targeted by police.

During the 99 Jamz interview, Cardi also took the opportunity to discuss police brutality and why she felt giving a statement after the incident wouldn’t help, ultimately deciding not to. “You guys be lying, and this is why I don’t talk to you guys,” she said of police. “It’s not even about me. It’s because NYPD is the biggest gang in New York, and that really bothers me.”

Watch Cardi’s 99 Jamz interview and Offset’s initial reaction below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.