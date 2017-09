PARTYNEXTDOOR and Halsey have teamed up on a new single called “Damage.” The song comes a few weeks after the Wiz Khalifa x PARTYNEXTDOOR track “Rain” dropped. PARTYNEXTDOOR teased “Damage” a few days ago on social media, and it’s one of several collaborations he’s been sharing single artwork for. Listen to the danceable, club-ready “Damage” below.