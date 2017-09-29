Jessie Ware – “Egoísta”

Next month, the great UK soul singer will release Glasshouse, the new album that she recorded with big-deal pop producer Benny Blanco. We’ve already posted the early songs “Selfish Love,” “Midnight,” and “Alone,” and now Ware has shared a song — or a version of a song, anyway — that won’t appear on the album. “Egoísta” is a new version of “Selfish Love” that Ware has sung entirely in Spanish; the title means “Selfish” in Spanish. And while it’s not a new song per se, it’s still worth hearing, since Ware sounds incredible singing in Spanish. Check it out below.

Glasshouse is out 10/20 on PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope.