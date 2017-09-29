Watch The xx Play “Dangerous” & “Say Something Loving” On Kimmel

It’s always weird to see the xx playing music outside during daylight; they are a nighttime band if ever there was one. But on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the xx were the musical guests, and they played on the show’s big outdoor festival stage with the sun shining down on them. They made it work. On the show proper, they played “Dangerous,” one of the highlights from their new album I See You. With no guitar on the song, Romy Madley-Croft was free to move around the stage unencumbered. And as an online bonus, they also did the single “Say Something Loving,” complete with Hall & Oates sample. Both songs sounded great. Check out the two performances below.

I See You is out now on Young Turks.