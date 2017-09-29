Stream Yumi Zouma Willowbank

Yumi Zouma work fast. The gauzy New Zealand indie-poppers released their debut album Yoncalla last year, and they already followed it up, earlier this year, with a full-length cover of Oasis’ (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Next week, they’ll release a whole new album, and this one isn’t a covers collection. The band recorded their sophomore LP Willowbank in an earthquake-devastated Christchurch neighborhood, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “December,” “Depths (Pt. 1),” “Persephone,” and “Half Hour.” And right now, you can stream the entire album below, via the Hype Machine.

Willowbank is out 10/6 on Cascine.