The Breeders Tease New Music

We know that the Breeders have been working on a new album because Courtney Barnett was in the studio with them last year, and it looks like the band’s follow-up to 2008’s Mountain Battles could be right around the corner. Today, the band posted a snippet of new music to their social media accounts with a simple message: “Good morning!” The band are going on a fall tour that kicks off next month. Check out the teaser below.