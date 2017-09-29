Vic Mensa – “Rollin’ Like A Stoner” Video

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa released his impressive, long-awaited debut album The Autobiography earlier this year, and now he’s followed up his stressful and excellent “Rage” video with a new self-directed clip for the album track “Rollin’ Like A Stoner.” The video is made to look like a fuzzed-out VHS tape, and it finds Mensa flying from a motorcycle to a car and pulling off a bunch of different surreal visions. In a press release, Mensa had this to say about it:

The “Rolling Like A Stoner” video is about reckless abandon & escapism. The whole thing was filmed on a stage, as a comment on life as an entertainer. I was watching films like Bye Bye Life and Birdman, and 1920s westerns.

Here’s the video:

The Autobiography is out now on Roc Nation.