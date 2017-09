Stone Temple Pilots’ debut album, Core, came out 25 years ago today, and it’s being commemorated with an extensive deluxe edition reissue. The “Super Deluxe Edition” of the reissue contains a newly remastered version of the album and two hours of demos and live performances, including the band’s MTV Unplugged appearance. You can stream the entire collection in full below.

The Core anniversary reissue is out now via Rhino Records.