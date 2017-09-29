Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Early 00’s NYC bands that shamelessly milked and mimicked sounds from the 70’s/80’s (Strokes, Interpol, YYY’s etc.) celebrating themselves now rings hollow and unearned to me.

These bands put out a couple mildly successful albums at the tail end of the CD boom, then crashed and disappeared. Granted YYY’s were probably the best of the NYC bunch (three solid albums in succession – and Karen O was a great front woman and should’ve been a massive pop-star by now), but I don’t think any of them really earned the status of being great bands – rather novelties at the tail end of the rock & roll era, whose main appeal was nostalgia and pastiche.