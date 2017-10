Billy Joel performed another show as part of his long-running residency at Madison Square Garden last night, and he brought a couple of friends along. Paul Simon came out to do “The Boxer and “Late In The Evening” and Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance to help out with “New York State Of Mind,” and later in the show, both artists returned to the stage for an all-star rendition of “You May Be Right.” Watch below.

