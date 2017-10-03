Route 91 Harvest Festival Shares Statement Following Mass Shooting

On Sunday night, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, a 64-year-old retiree named Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd at Route 91 Harvest, a big country music festival in Las Vegas. From his hotel room window, Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527 more before killing himself. Jason Aldean, the country superstar who was onstage when the shooting happened, has issued a statement. And now so have the organizers of the festival. Here’s what they posted on Twitter:

Right now, that’s the only tweet on the festival’s Twitter account.