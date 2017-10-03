Code Orange – “The Mud” Video

Pittsburgh hardcore sludge-monsters Code Orange released their grim, intimidating Forever album earlier this year, and now they’ve followed up their “Bleeding In The Blur” video with a new one for the churning, semi-industrial album track “The Mud.” In the CGI-animated clip, we see a muscle-skeleton being tortured by loud sounds as things like blood and animal skulls fly into the camera. It’s a dark, heavy clip that reminds me of old Tool videos. Check it out below.

Forever is out now on Roadrunner.