Ghost Ship Warehouse Owner Reportedly Receives $3 Million Insurance Payout After Fire Kills 36

Chor Ng, the owner of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, CA that made headlines when 36 people died in a fire during an underground party in 2016, has been awarded an insurance payout of $3 million, according to a report by local news outlet KTVU.

Ng is not being held responsible for the deaths of those caught in the fire that December. The only individuals being prosecuted are the event’s organizers, Max Harris and Derick Almena, who have been accused of knowingly inviting participants into unsafe conditions. They have plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

“She profited off this tragedy,” Harris’ attorney Curtis Briggs is quoted by KTVU. “She essentially created this fire trap by being a slumlord. [The Ngs] didn’t see the human life, they saw the dollar signs.”

Ng is named in at least two civil lawsuits seeking damages from the fire. Read the full report via KTVU.

