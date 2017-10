The Western Mass-based band And The Kids are back with a new single called “2003.” The track follows last year’s excellent Friends Share Lovers LP, and it’s being released ahead of And The Kids’ headlining tour which begins later this month. “2003” is a twitchy piece of experimental pop that fiddles with your heartstrings in the best way. Listen and check out And The Kids’ tour dates below.

2003 by And The Kids