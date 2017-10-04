Watch Jessie Ware Sing The Hell Out Of “Midnight” On Jools Holland

Whoever booked the most recent episode of Later… With Jools Holland, the BBC live-music show, put some serious work in. We already posted the performances from Morrissey, Queens Of The Stone Age, and the National, and the show also featured young R&B star Khalid and country traditionalist Marty Stuart, who covered Tom Petty. And Jessie Ware, the always-stunning London soul singer whose new album Glasshouse is on the way, came through to sing her smoothly stormy single “Midnight.” She sounded amazing. Watch the performance below.

Glasshouse is out 10/20 on PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope.