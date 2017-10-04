Watch Justin Timberlake In Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel Trailer

You know who’s gonna be basically unavoidable from Thanksgiving 2017 until Memorial Day 2018? Justin fucking Timberlake, that’s who. He’s doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show (probably). He’s got a Pharrell-produced album on the way (also probably). And he’s starring in Woody Allen’s next film, Wonder Wheel: “the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s.”

I dunno why I’m griping about this. I generally like Timberlake’s music, and his acting has always impressed me. He was fantastic in Social Network and Inside Llewyn Davis. Maybe a JT-saturated winter/spring will be a good thing. It just feels … kinda desperate? I’m sure he’s doing OK, though. Anyway, in Wonder Wheel, Timberlake plays Mickey: “a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright.” Incidentally, in Hannah And Her Sisters, the character played by Allen was named Mickey. Will Wonder Wheel be as good as Hannah And Her Sisters? Haha. That was rhetorical. The flick is out in December, and you can watch the trailer now.