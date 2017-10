Chicago’s garage rockers NE-HI released a new album earlier this year called Offers, and today they’re following it up with a new single. “Rattled And Strange” will be released on a 7″ due out 11/3, and the B-side is a track titled “Long Time.” NE-HI shared a video to accompany “Rattled And Strange” that finds the band playing pool and smoking cigars. Watch below.

The Rattled And Strange/Long Time 7″ is out 11/3. Pre-order it on Bandcamp.