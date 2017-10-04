Springsteen Shares His iTunes Faves Including Lana Del Rey, Sufjan Stevens, & The Life Of Pablo

Bruce Springsteen has shouted out Green Day, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar in the past, and while he was sitting down with Variety for their new cover story, he took some time to scroll through his iTunes library and point out some other current faves. Those faves apparently include Lana Del Rey (“I love her, especially the extended version of her first record”), Sufjan Stevens (“He’s great”), Kanye’s The Life Of Pablo (“I thought that was an amazing creation, especially the arrangements”), the National (“I’m a big fan, and my son [Evan] is a huge fan”), Magnetic Fields’ 69 Love Songs (“I love a lot of Stephin Merritt’s records, but especially that one”), and Antony And The Johnsons’ I Am A Bird Now, along with acts like Iron & Wine, Frank Turner, Sam Amidon, the Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon, Ben Harper, Lucinda Williams, and Steve Earle. Not bad, Bruce!