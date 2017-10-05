Watch An Extremely Slick Depeche Mode Play “Cover Me” On Kimmel

This morning, Depeche Mode were once again nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And last night, the band was on American TV, making a pretty strong case for why they belong in there. As musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, they performed the slow-burning “Cover Me,” the latest single from their new album Spirit. “Cover Me” might not be their best song, but it’s still strong work for a band whose debut album came out 36 years ago. (God only knows why Depeche Mode, legit festival headliners, did not play the show’s outdoor festival stage.) The band sounded tight and impressive, and frontman Dave Gahan is now rocking a very cool little Errol Flynn mustache. Watch the performance below.

Spirit is out now on Columbia.