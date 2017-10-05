Stream Robert Plant Carry Fire

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant is releasing his latest solo album, Carry Fire, next week. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar, and he recorded it with the same backing band, known as the Sensational Shape Shifters. He’s shared a few tracks from it in advance — “Bones Of Saints,” “The May Queen,” and the Chrissie Hynde-featuring “Bluebirds Over The Mountain” — and today the whole thing is streaming in full. You can listen to it over on NPR.

Carry Fire is out 10/13 via Nonesuch/Warner Bros.