Tee Grizzley – “Win”

The Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley has been in the public eye for less than a year. Last November, he posted his urgent post-prison missive “First Day Out” on YouTube, and he followed that up with his My Moment mixtape in spring. But Tee has already become a symbol of the sort of bracing, intense street-rap that we don’t often hear these days. And now he’s followed up his intense single “Teetroit” with the tough, exultant new banger “Win.” Check it out below.

“Win” is out now at iTunes. When they put them teddy bears on the curb for your ass, you lost.