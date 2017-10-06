Pat Smear On Foo Fighters’ Carpool Karaoke: “By Hour Three In Dude’s Car It Got Less Fun”

The Foo Fighters were recently subjected to a go-around in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and, surprise surprise, the experience seems to have been at least a little bit grating. In a new interview with NME, Foo guitarist Pat Smear had this to say: “By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun. It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway.'”

Dave Grohl also wasn’t too pleased at having to sing along to his own songs, even though that is inevitably a thing that happens on Carpool Karaoke: “[Corden]’s a very nice guy. But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”

Smear also noted that they recorded singalongs to the Ramones and Rick Astley, but they weren’t used in the final cut. Here’s what did make the show: