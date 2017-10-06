Sound On Sound Festival Cancelled

Sound On Sound Festival started last year as a replacement for Austin’s Fun Fun Fun Fest, and it was scheduled to go down again next month with a stacked lineup, but it’s just been announced that the festival is cancelled. “Due to several recent roadblocks outside of our control and in an effort to do right by our fans, the decision to cancel the event was our only real option,” the festival organizers said in a statement.
In an interview with Austin Chronicle, SOS booker Graham Williams explained that a financial backer had pulled out at the last minute a week and a half ago and, while they tried to find new investors, they were unable to pull together the proper funds and made the decision to cancel.
The organizers behind the fest are apparently “in the process of rescheduling the majority of the artists who were set to play Sound On Sound Fest at other venues in the area.” A schedule of shows will be announced on 10/16, and a special presale for Sound On Sound ticket holders will begin that day.
All ticket holders will be refunded 100% for the cost of the tickets. Here’s the festival’s full statement:
We are extremely saddened to announce today that Sound On Sound Fest 2017 is being cancelled. This is one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make. Due to several recent roadblocks outside of our control and in an effort to do right by our fans, the decision to cancel the event was our only real option.
All ticket holders will be 100% refunded for the costs of their tickets. That refund process has already been initiated through our ticketing partner, Eventbrite, for all attendees who purchased ticket(s) through their site. There is no action necessary on your end and you can expect to see the refund on your credit/debit card statement within the next 5-7 business days.
If you bought a physical ticket, please email [email protected] to process your refund.
If you have questions about this entire process, please contact us at [email protected] We are dedicated to answering any questions and concerns that you might have.
We are currently in the process of rescheduling the majority of the artists who were set to play Sound On Sound Fest at other venues in the area, and will be announcing the shows and individual show tickets available for purchase very shortly. There are many acts who were touring through November 10-12 who are still performing as well as a number of artists who will be flying back in for new dates this year. For all these rescheduled shows, fans who purchased Sound On Sound tickets will get the first chance to purchase single tickets to any makeup shows this fall. Fans will be emailed a link with details in advance of the public onsale with a limited time to purchase before tickets open to the general public. We will announce the schedule for shows on Monday, October 16. The private presale exclusively for all Sound On Sound Fest ticket holders will start on Monday, October 16 and run until Thursday, October 19 at 8 a.m., when the public onsale begins.
We truly love our fans. We appreciate you sticking by us while we work hard to make this right. Be on the lookout for new show announcements from Sound On Sound Fest artists and ticket links for these replacement shows.
Sincerely,
Sound On Sound Fest