Sound On Sound Festival Cancelled

Sound On Sound Festival started last year as a replacement for Austin’s Fun Fun Fun Fest, and it was scheduled to go down again next month with a stacked lineup, but it’s just been announced that the festival is cancelled. “Due to several recent roadblocks outside of our control and in an effort to do right by our fans, the decision to cancel the event was our only real option,” the festival organizers said in a statement.

In an interview with Austin Chronicle, SOS booker Graham Williams explained that a financial backer had pulled out at the last minute a week and a half ago and, while they tried to find new investors, they were unable to pull together the proper funds and made the decision to cancel.

The organizers behind the fest are apparently “in the process of rescheduling the majority of the artists who were set to play Sound On Sound Fest at other venues in the area.” A schedule of shows will be announced on 10/16, and a special presale for Sound On Sound ticket holders will begin that day.

All ticket holders will be refunded 100% for the cost of the tickets. Here’s the festival’s full statement: