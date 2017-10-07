Nelly Reportedly Arrested On Rape Charges

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, TMZ and and KCPQ report. The incident allegedly took place early this morning in Washington state, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ. The rapper, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is scheduled to perform tonight in Ridgefield, Washington with Florida Georgia Line.

According to KCPQ, the alleged victim told police she joined Nelly on his tour bus following his performance Friday night at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. The woman reported the alleged rape at 3:45 am, and police found probable cause to arrest Nelly not long after. He was booked into South Correctional Entity jail in Des Moines on charges of second degree rape.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” Nelly’s lawyer tells TMZ. “Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Spin.