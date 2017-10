Foo Fighters threw their Cal Jam music festival in San Bernardino, California yesterday. In addition to performances from Queens Of The Stone Age, Japandroids, Bob Mould, Babes In Toyland, and more, the fest featured a headlining set from Foo Fighters, during which the band was joined by Liam Gallagher and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry for a cover of the Beatles’ “Come Together.” Watch below via Pitchfork.