Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Tom Petty’s “A Face In The Crowd” At ACL

The skydivers descending over Zilker Park to the strains of “Free Fallin'” weren’t the only Tom Petty tribute to be found at Austin City Limits Festival yesterday. During Red Hot Chili Peppers’ headlining set, they dedicated a cover of Funkadelic’s “What Is Soul?” to the late legend, and to begin the encore, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer performed a solo cover of “A Face In The Crowd” (aka our editor-in-chief’s favorite Petty song). Watch his rendition below.

