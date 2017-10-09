Watch The National Cover The Ramones In Queens

Most Ramones fans tend to believe that Joey Ramone wrote the Ramones’ 1981 song “The KKK Took My Baby Away” about Johnny Ramone; it’s a dig at Joey’s right-wing bandmate for stealing his girlfriend. But there are other theories out there, and one theory is that Joey actually wrote the song about Donald Trump, who also, legend has it, stole a girlfriend from him. On Friday night, the National played at Forrest Hills Stadium in Queens, the Ramones’ home borough. During the band’s encores, frontman Matt Berninger put forth the Trump theory. And as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band then launched into a spirited cover of “The KKK Took My Baby Away.” Watch a fan-made video below.

