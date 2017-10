A video describing every album in Radiohead’s discography with a different clip from SpongeBob SquarePants has been making the rounds on the internet lately. And now it’s been given the official seal of approval from Jonny Greenwood himself, Radiohead guitarist and noted imbiber of the fountain of eternal youth:

Each Radiohead album described with Spongebob https://t.co/mCCuQLd0TR is perfect in so many ways…. — Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) October 9, 2017

Happy memeing, everyone!