Chance The Rapper Live Streams Police Traffic Stop: “You Can’t Be Too Careful”

Chance the Rapper had quite the eventful Sunday with activities that ranged from having lunch with his “mentors” Kanye West and Dave Chappelle to being pulled over by Chicago police, which he live streamed for Instagram followers should the situation “get out of hand.”

In the video, Chance shows viewers that he was in the car with Kristin Corley — the mother of his daughter Kensli — who was actually the one driving. She then asked Chance why he’s live streaming the police stop. “Just want y’all to be here in case it gets out of hand,” Chance tells his followers. “Should be good though. Should be straight. I have great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge — but, you know, you can’t be too careful.”

Chance said that he and Kristin, along with their daughter Kensli, were driving home from church when they were pulled over. He stated that while he didn’t have any weapons or drugs in the vehicle, “policing as a system is disproportionately racist and oppressive.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Illinois Police confirmed that Corley was pulled over around 1PM for a moving violation and was given a warning.

Just a few hours after he was stopped, the “No Problems” rapper shared a photo of himself with West and Chappelle after the trio sat down for lunch. Chance didn’t reveal what occurred during his meeting, but the lunch is one of the few public appearances Kanye has made in recent months.

Watch Chance’s Instagram live video and check out the photo below.

My mentors treated me to lunch 💪🏾 A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

This article originally appeared on Billboard.