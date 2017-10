Phoenix are a few months removed from the release of their latest album, Ti Amo, and they shared a new video for its title track and performed on Seth Meyers in advance of some upcoming North and South American tour dates. Both the music video and performance are appropriately retro-chic. The former is filled with grainy 16mm clips directed by WIISSA, and the latter starts off with Thomas Mars in an old phone booth. Check out both below.

Ti Amo is out now via Glassnote.