Watch Liam Gallagher Perform “Wall Of Glass” For “Knobhead” James Corden

A few months ago, Liam Gallagher said in an interview that James Corden was a “knobhead” and that there was “no fucking chance” he’d go on his Carpool Karaoke segment. While he still hasn’t gone that far, the two of them did make up just in time for Gallagher to perform on on The Late Late Show last night. “On the late late show tonight and I’ve just bumped into the host James corden I gotta say he’s a fine chap got that 1 wrong as you were LG x,” he tweeted before playing. And this morning, he addressed any critics that thought he was being too soft on the late-night talk show host:

If I'm that kind of person to blow my own trumpet and do stop me if I am but when I'm wrong I'm rite I mean when I'm rite I'm wrong LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 10, 2017

I don't give a fuck if people think I'm a cunt I'm the first to admit it James corden was a good man to my boys lastnight as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 10, 2017

Here he is performing “Wall Of Glass”:

