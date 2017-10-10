Facebook Suspends Lil B For “Hate Speech”

Lil B is under a temporary ban from Facebook after running afoul of the site’s controversial censorship methods. The social network confirms to Motherboard that it has suspended the rapper for 30 days for violating its hate speech policies. His account has gone silent since Oct. 4. According to a tweet from Lil B, he was suspended for “talking about white people.”

Facebook has already deleted the offending content, but some of his recent posts that were not removed address issues of racial inequality, such as the continuing economic legacy of slavery:

IM WITH THE WHITE FOLKS ALL DAY IN PIEDMONT CA!! WHERE DID THESE WHITE PEOPLE COME FROM WHAT WAS THEY STRUGGLE? PASSED DOWN SLAVE $? – Lil B

Another recent post about “harmless looking” white people “pushing passive violence” remains as well:

LETS TALK ABOUT HOW SECRETLY THESE HARMLESS LOOKING WHITE PEOPLE WITH TIGHT PANTS SUITS AND GLASSES ARE PUSHING PASSIVE VIOLENCE! – Lil B

Both of those messages also appeared word-for-word on Lil B’s Twitter account, so it’s reasonable to assume some of his other tweets from Oct. 2 are among the posts Facebook deemed offensive. Here is a selection of his tweets from the same day:

If you’re interested in continuing to follow Lil B’s commentary during his Facebook suspension, he’s still quite active on Twitter.

