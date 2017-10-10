Facebook Suspends Lil B For “Hate Speech”

Lil B is under a temporary ban from Facebook after running afoul of the site’s controversial censorship methods. The social network confirms to Motherboard that it has suspended the rapper for 30 days for violating its hate speech policies. His account has gone silent since Oct. 4. According to a tweet from Lil B, he was suspended for “talking about white people.”

Found out Facebook banned me for 30 days becuase I was talking about white people… got it – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 9, 2017

Facebook has already deleted the offending content, but some of his recent posts that were not removed address issues of racial inequality, such as the continuing economic legacy of slavery:

IM WITH THE WHITE FOLKS ALL DAY IN PIEDMONT CA!! WHERE DID THESE WHITE PEOPLE COME FROM WHAT WAS THEY STRUGGLE? PASSED DOWN SLAVE $? – Lil B

Another recent post about “harmless looking” white people “pushing passive violence” remains as well:

LETS TALK ABOUT HOW SECRETLY THESE HARMLESS LOOKING WHITE PEOPLE WITH TIGHT PANTS SUITS AND GLASSES ARE PUSHING PASSIVE VIOLENCE! – Lil B

Both of those messages also appeared word-for-word on Lil B’s Twitter account, so it’s reasonable to assume some of his other tweets from Oct. 2 are among the posts Facebook deemed offensive. Here is a selection of his tweets from the same day:

COLLECTIVLY WHITE PEOPLE AS A WHOLE NEED TO GO ON FOX NEWS AND FOR A MONTH TALK ABOUT HOW ITS THEY FAULT OF BLACK OPPRESSION! START! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 2, 2017

LETS TALK ABOUT HOW THESE SUBURBAN 7TH HEVEN LOOKING WHITE PEOPLE SELL DRUGS IN COLLEGE AND ARE OK WITH VIOLENCE ON ALL LEVELS!! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 2, 2017

WHAT STRUGGLE HAS WHITE PEOPLE EVEN GONE THROUGH AS A WHOLE?? HAVE WHITE WOMEN BEEN BEATIN AND LYNCHED ? LIKE IN ROOTS WHY NOT?! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 2, 2017

THE REASON WHY THERE IS A STEROTYPE IS BECAUSE OF WHITE PEOPLE THIS IS YALL LANGUAGE AND PHILOSPHYS LOL!! STOP IT! YALL ARE VIOLENT! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 2, 2017

WHITE PEOPLE ARE THE BIGGEST FOLLOWERS AND SHEEP!! IF U GET A BLOND HAIR WHITE GIRL THAT LOOK LIKE TAYLOR SWIFT SAYING STATS OMG LOL – LiL B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 2, 2017

SEE THE THINGS IS WHITE FOLKS ARE REALLY SCARED! U NO ALL THE WHITE PEOPLE FEEL LIKE THEY ARE FRAIL BLONDE GIFTS FROM GOD ! LOL – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 2, 2017

If you’re interested in continuing to follow Lil B’s commentary during his Facebook suspension, he’s still quite active on Twitter.