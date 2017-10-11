Sufjan Stevens – “Wallowa Lake Monster”

Sufjan Stevens has shared an outtake from his wonderful 2015 album Carrie & Lowell. We heard a preview of “Wallowa Lake Monster” last month when Stevens and his label Asthmatic Kitty announced that they’d release a collection of outtakes, remixes, and demos from the album called The Greatest Gift. That companion album will be out in November, and now you can hear the lovely and haunting “Wallowa Lake Monster” below.

The Greatest Gift – Outtakes, Remixes & Demos From Carrie & Lowell is out 11/24 via Asthmatic Kitty.