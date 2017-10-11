Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Holy Mountain” Video

The former Oasis co-leader Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds are about to come out with a new album called Who Built The Moon. A couple of days ago, he shared first single “Holy Mountain,” a lightly psychedelic rock rave-up that featured Brit-rock eminence Paul Weller on organ. Today, Gallagher’s got a video for the album, which alternates studio footage of him and his band playing with cartoon imagery that I guess is supposed to look trippy. Check it out below.

Remember when Oasis had helicopters and shit in their videos? That was cool. Who Built The Moon is out 11/24 on Sour Mash/Caroline.